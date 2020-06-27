BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

