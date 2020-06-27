Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €63.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €63.00 ($70.79) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €62.50 ($70.22) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.50 ($71.35).

The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($86.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

