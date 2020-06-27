Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$0.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CSFB downgraded Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.37.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.36.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

