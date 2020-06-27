BidaskClub Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Hold

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $65,459.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $30,449.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,983.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,950.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

