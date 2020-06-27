BidaskClub Upgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to “Buy”

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

AUTL stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $629.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

