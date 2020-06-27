BidaskClub Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Strong-Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $93.84 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $95.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $288,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,206.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $510,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,581 shares of company stock worth $26,041,504. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 334,485 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,911.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

