BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

BTAI opened at $55.60 on Thursday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

