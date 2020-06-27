BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMCH. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BMCH opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BMC Stock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

