BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.24% of BP Midstream Partners worth $31,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,078 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 709,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

