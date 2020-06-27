BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRENNTAG AG/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.46. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

