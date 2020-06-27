Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCOV. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.