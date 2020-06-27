Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) Shares Up 3.4%

Brinx Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:BNXR)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR)

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

