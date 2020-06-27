Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $10.15 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

