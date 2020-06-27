Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.33.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.