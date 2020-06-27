Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

