Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Trading Down 4%

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 1,674,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,656,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPR)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

