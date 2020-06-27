BTIG Research Raises Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $32.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

