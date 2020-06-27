BWS Financial Comments on Renewable Energy Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.70 million.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $728,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 394,064 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,007,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 510,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 310,607 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 224,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.