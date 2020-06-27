Canaccord Genuity Boosts OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Price Target to $1.00

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $0.80 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get OTCMKTS:TLLTF alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. OTCMKTS:TLLTF has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, provides various products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company is organized in two business units, Software & Services, and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.