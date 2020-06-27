Canaccord Genuity Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$21.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$124.32.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

