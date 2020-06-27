Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CDUAF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CDUAF stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.