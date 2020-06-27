Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,394,000 after buying an additional 9,292,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

