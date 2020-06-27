CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

KMX opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

