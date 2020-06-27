Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Stock Price Down 2%

Castellum AB (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Castellum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

