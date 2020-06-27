Centamin (LON:CEY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Centamin (LON:CEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.29). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 160 ($2.04)) on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 185 ($2.35) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.41) to GBX 131 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.75 ($2.19).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON CEY opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.79. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 88.28 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.90 ($2.46). The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.