Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.85.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.67%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

