Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 228,431 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE CB opened at $123.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

