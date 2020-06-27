CIBC Raises Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Price Target to $15.00

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alaris Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS ALARF opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

