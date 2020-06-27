Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Cut to “Sell” at National Bank Financial

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPXGF. Scotiabank started coverage on Cineplex in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

