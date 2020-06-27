CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,411.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.88. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

