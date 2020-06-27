Citigroup Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$9.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.62.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.624992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

