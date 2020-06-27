Citigroup Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$31.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.12.

Shares of SU opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.32. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.269891 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.03%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

