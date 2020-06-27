Citigroup Downgrades Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operated through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products, and Carbon. Its products include silicon, microsilica, ferrosilicons, foundry alloys, and other specialty products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

