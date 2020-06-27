Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,315,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 77,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

