Citigroup Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$23.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sell rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.85.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$21.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$37.52.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.1100952 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

