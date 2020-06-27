Citigroup Upgrades BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $105.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

