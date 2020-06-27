Clarus Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF)

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VVCIF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. VIVO Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company was formerly known as ABcann Global Corporation and changed its name to VIVO Cannabis Inc in August 2018. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

