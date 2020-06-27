Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 151,546 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,270,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,546 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $12,698,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.58 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,788 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $57,553.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,704.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,470. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

