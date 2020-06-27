Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 552,536 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 120.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,536 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.66% of Health Catalyst worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,518.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $29,751.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,255 shares of company stock worth $6,026,012. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.