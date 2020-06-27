Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 609,846 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40,253.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,361 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,846 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,461 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

