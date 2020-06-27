Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 951,677 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $150,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter worth $14,254,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 45.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,403,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,056,000 after purchasing an additional 526,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth $254,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 25,056 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $489,343.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,519 shares of company stock worth $6,609,089. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

