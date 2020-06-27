Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,304 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.17% of Silk Road Medical worth $21,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 608,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 433,416 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $10,092,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $605,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000,671 shares of company stock worth $194,791,886. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $49.89.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($20.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.