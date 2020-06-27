Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,452 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

