Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 228,823 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,823 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.31% of PJT Partners worth $34,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PJT Partners by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.