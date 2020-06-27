Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlassian worth $36,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.12.

TEAM opened at $180.36 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $191.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

