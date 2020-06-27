Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 925,080 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.92% of PBF Logistics worth $20,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169,681 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at $456,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBFX stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.74.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.82 million. Equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 38,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $224,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $481,069. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

