Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,795,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

