Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.42 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.14% of CommVault Systems worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -287.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

