Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $25.67 Million Stock Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,802 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.89% of Pagerduty worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pagerduty by 25.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PD. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $28.95 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,647 shares of company stock worth $9,188,318. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.