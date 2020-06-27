Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $27.85 Million Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945,479 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Pinterest worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 10,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $254,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 25,770 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $615,645.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,404 shares of company stock worth $13,920,030 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.16.

NYSE PINS opened at $21.61 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

